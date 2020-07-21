2 men charged with battery in connection to attack that left victim with broken hand, multiple face injuries

COLUMBUS, Wis. — An 18-year-old suffered serious injuries Friday when two young men attacked him until he lost consciousness. The men are now facing multiple charges for their alleged involvement in the attack.

Around 2:48 a.m. Friday officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a residence for a disturbance in progress. When officers arrived they found the victim unconscious with a broken hand, bruising to his face and eyes, other facial injuries possibly requiring stitches and a possible broken foot.

Officer requested an ambulance, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the windows on the victim’s vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, had also been broken out.

Later that day, police arrested 20-year-old Tyrone JE Bearder and 17-year-old Zachary M. Deakin. Officials said they found stolen stereo equipment that belonged to the victim when searching Deakin’s vehicle. Deakin’s was also reportedly wearing the victim’s shoes at the time of the arrest.

On Tuesday, Bearder was charged with substantial battery, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Deakin was charged with substantial battery, damage to property and theft.

