2 men arrested on drug, firearm charges following execution of search warrant in Lake Delton

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Pictured (from L to R): Timothy Savannah, Gary Scott

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Two men were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Lake Delton on Friday, according to the news release.

Sauk County officials said an ongoing investigation into the selling of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics was underway.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the Lighthouse Cove Condominiums on 530 East Hiawatha Drive in Lake Delton.

Officials said two loaded firearms, marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, US currency, drug packaging material, computers, digital scales and cell phones were all seized during the search.

Timothy Savannah, 28, of Waupun, and Gary Scott, 39, of Windsor, were initially detained and later arrested.

Savannah was charged with the following:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Manufacturing and delivering amphetamine of more than 50 g

Second-offense possession of THC

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine of more than 15 to 40 g

Possession with the intent to distribute designer drugs of more than 10 to 50 g

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin of more than 3 to 10 g

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Scott was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and second-offense possession of THC.

Those with additional information on the incident are encouraged to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285).

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.