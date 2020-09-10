2 men arrested in connection to downtown road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested two people Wednesday afternoon following an altercation that police believe was prompted by a road rage incident in the 500 block of West Mifflin Street.

According to an incident report, a driver accidentally cut off another vehicle, which prompted a man to follow the victim before the suspect, Makhi Lawrence, eventually jumped out of his vehicle.



Police said Lawrence appeared to grab for a gun in his vehicle before confronting the other driver.

During a subsequent investigation, police used city camera footage to find Lawrence’s vehicle. Officers reportedly found firearms in the vehicle during their search. Lawrence was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct while armed and a concealed carry weapon violation for the loaded guns found in his vehicle.

Police also arrested Jonathan Stelson on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping. Police did not clarify if Stelson was in the vehicle with Lawrence at the time of the incident.