2 men arrested in connection to armed robbery in Peace Park

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Peace Park earlier in June.

According to a Madison Police incident report, Phillip A. Jordan was arrested at the intersection of State Street and Johnson Street. Officials said Jordan’s charges in connection to the incident included armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed, party to a crime batter, one count of misdemeanor bail jumping and one count of felony bail jumping.

Police said Deonte L. Thomas was also arrested. He was arrested at State Street and Gorham Street.

Thomas’ charges included party to a crime armed robbery, party to a crime disorderly conduct while armed, battery and a Department of Corrections warrant.

On June 18, a Madison man was allegedly attacked while searching for the owner of a lost cell phone.

