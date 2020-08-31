2 men are latest sentenced in Nebraska illegal hunting case

Associated Press by Associated Press

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

OMAHA, Neb. — Men from Missouri and Wisconsin are the latest to be sentenced in a federal probe of illegal hunting connected to a Broken Bow outfitting business.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Jacob Wideman, of Pevely, Missouri, and 40-year-old Duane Mulvaine, of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, were sentenced last week in Omaha’s federal court. Wideman received a year of probation and was ordered to pay $10,000 in fines and restitution for shooting a mule deer with a firearm during archery season in 2017, with the help of Hidden Hills Outfitters’s owner.

Mulvaine was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $95,000 in fines and restitution for six violations carried out between 2012 and 2017 with Hidden Hills’ help.

