2 Mauston police officers placed on administrative leave were involved in bar fight while off-duty

One of the officers faces possible charges

MAUSTON, Wis. — Two Mauston police officers were involved in a bar fight over the summer while off-duty, according to a news release Friday.

The department said nearly half of its police force was put on leave as a result of two separate incidents in August.

The bar fight happened at Randall’s Uptown Bar on Aug. 8 just before 11:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The release said Brian Raabe, 40, and McKenna Huffman were involved in a fight with bar patron Brent Fitzgerald. Sparta police said a second fight broke out between several other bar patrons, and Fitzgerald suffered injuries as a result.

A total of four people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Raabe and the following face disorderly conduct charges:

Blake Fenwick, 20, of Mauston

Derek Medearis, 22, of Mauston

Kyle Woodward, 22, of Mauston

Raabe is also facing a battery charge, while Fenwick faces an additional charge of substantial battery. All four are scheduled to make an initial court appearance Oct. 14.

As of Friday night, no charges against Huffman have been referred.

To avoid a conflict of interest with Mauston police, the Sparta Police Department is handling the investigation.

No information has been provided on the other incident involving officers who were placed on administrative leave.

