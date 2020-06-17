2 Madison men charged with transporting over $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Carl Carter and Ahmeeshadye Curtis

MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison men have been charged with conspiring and transporting over $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines, according to a news release from Western District of Wisconsin US Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office.

The indictment alleges that Carl Carter, 36, and Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 33, committed burglaries in several states between Nov. 28 and Dec. 24. The incidents included two burglaries at a Sam’s Club and US Cellular store in Janesville.

Officials said the two would then take the stolen goods to Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa and Minnesota. On Dec. 17, the release said Carter and Curtis transported stolen goods from Minnesota to Wisconsin at a value exceeding $5,000.

If convicted, the two each face up to five years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years on the charge of taking stolen goods across state lines.

The charges against the two men were a result of an investigation between Wisconsin law enforcement and agencies from other states.

