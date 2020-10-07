2 Madison Hy-Vees to offer free COVID-19 testing

MADISON, Wis. — Two Wisconsin Hy-Vee pharmacies will now be offering COVID-19 testing.

According to a news release, the Hy-Vees at 3801 East Washington Avenue and 675 South Whitney Way will be among more than 150 pharmacies throughout eight states offering testing.

The release said the testing was first rolled out in August to 11 locations. Each pharmacy can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour.

Officials said the free tests are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. People can get tested without symptoms, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

Children ages three and up can also get tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The entire testing process takes about five minutes, the release said. Results will be returned to patients in three to five business days.

Each location is offering testing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Testing hours vary by location, but can be found here. People can register for test voucher numbers here.

