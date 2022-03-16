NB US 151 reopens in Sun Prairie after motorcycle crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at West Main Street in Sun Prairie after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Dane County dispatch said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m.
Initially, two lanes were closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. All lanes reopened as of 3:12 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.