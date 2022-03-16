NB US 151 reopens in Sun Prairie after motorcycle crash

by Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at West Main Street in Sun Prairie after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Dane County dispatch said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m.

Initially, two lanes were closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. All lanes reopened as of 3:12 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

