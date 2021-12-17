Two-vehicle crash causes backups on EB Beltline near Rimrock Road

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. All lanes were reported open around 7:10 p.m.

Dane County dispatch said two vehicles were involved. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No further details were immediately available.

