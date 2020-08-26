2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Kenosha protests

Jaymes Langrehr

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people are dead and another person is hurt after shots were fired at a protest in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake overnight.

In a statement, Kenosha police say the shooting happened near 63rd St. and Sheridan Road around 11:45 p.m. Authorities say a third victim was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not arrested a suspect yet, but witnesses reported seeing a man carrying a rifle running from the scene.

