2 jet skiers thrown from jet ski due to choppy water on Lake Mendota

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team rescued two people Sunday evening who were thrown from a jet ski due to choppy water on Lake Mendota.

The jet skiers were thrown off of their jet ski near Picnic Point. The jet skiers called 911 to ask for help.

When the Lake Rescue Team arrived, they located the abandoned jet ski and continued to search for the riders. They were spotted roughly 500 yards from the jet ski.

Two rescue divers got into the water and used safety ropes to help the swimmers get back to the Lake Rescue boat.

Lake Rescue crews also recovered the jet ski. The riders and jet ski were brought back to their launch point at Warner Park.

Neither rider was injured in the incident.

