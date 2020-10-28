2 Janesville elementary schools returning to in-person instruction next week

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two Janesville elementary schools will return to in-person instruction next week.

According to a news release, leadership officials at Harrison and Jefferson elementary schools, as well as the School District of Janesville, decided that a return to face-to-face instruction in the school building is appropriate.

The release said students will return to their regular schedules on Monday, Nov. 2.

Officials said the use of a face mask will still apply. Schools will also continue practicing public health safety measures, including social distancing and frequent hand-washing.