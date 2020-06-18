2 innocent bystanders injured in Traceway Drive shooting, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 2900 block of Traceway Drive that left two people injured.

Both of the people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers they saw a large group of people gathering in the street prior to shots ringing out. The witness told officers she thought people were gathering for a protest until she noticed a fight breaking out.

Another witness said there was a fight between several people, with one person swinging a bat, just before the shots were fired.

Officers said the two people who were shot do not appear to have been involved in the fight before shots were fired.

Police said a nearby home was also hit by several bullets, one of which hit the front window. No one in the residence was injured. A parked car was also hit by bullets.

According to an incident report many people in the area ran or drove away from the scene as shots were fired.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.