2 inmates escape Columbia Correctional Institution, police ask public to stay indoors

Two Columbia Correctional Institution inmates escaped early Thursday morning, prompting police to ask everyone in the area to stay indoors.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano, Jake Taylor

PORTAGE, Wis. — Two Columbia Correctional Institution inmates escaped early Thursday morning, prompting police to ask everyone in the area to stay indoors.

Those inmates have been identified by the Portage Police Department as Thomas E. Deering, and James R. Newman.

They’re asking anyone who sees either of these men to please call 911.

They’re also asking everyone in the area to stay indoors and to make sure homes and cars were locked and secured until the situation is cleared.

This is a developing situation, watch News 3 Now This Morning and keep checking back for the latest updates.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments