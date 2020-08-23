2 injured, including police officer, in Darlington apartment fire

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A police officer was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Darlington early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a 3-unit apartment building along the 300 block of Main St. around 3:30 a.m.

According to a release by the city’s police department, a preliminary investigation suggests a tenant fell asleep while cooking.

A Darlington police officer evacuating residents suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital. The officer remains in the hospital in fair condition as of 5:15 a.m. Sunday, the release said.

Another resident was treated by EMS at the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.