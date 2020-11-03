2 injured in Grant County rollover crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two people were injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday in Grant County.

According to an incident report, officials responded to a rollover crash near Highway 151 and Hummingbird Road in Platteville shortly after 8 p.m.

The report said the 37-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle while driving northbound.

Officials said the car entered the media and rolled two to three times and came to rest on its roof.

The driver and the 35-year-old passenger were transported to Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment on their injuries.

A child in the car was uninjured in the crash.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

