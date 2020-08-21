2 injured in afternoon shooting on Madison’s east side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were injured Friday afternoon during a shooting on Madison’s far east side.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oak St. and Commercial Ave. around 1:20 p.m.

I’m at the 2800 block of Commercial Ave in Madison, where @madisonpolice say two people were taken to the hospital after being shot. The two victims were in the gray SUV you see backed into that house. Police say they’re looking for a dark colored sedan involved. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/4cbHpccuK4 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 21, 2020

The victims were both men, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. One appeared to suffer from several gunshot wounds, police said.

Early information suggest both were inside an SUV that was being chased by a dark-colored sedan. Police said at least one person from the sedan fired at the men.

The sedan was seen speeding from the area. It has not been located.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.