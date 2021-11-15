2 hurt after crash in Platteville, officials say

by Stephen Cohn

File photo

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two people were hurt Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Platteville, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Highway 80.

Officials said a 47-year-old woman was driving south in the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a northbound truck.

The release said the woman was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated.

Deputies said both the woman and a 61-year-old man driving the impacted truck were taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and cited for operating left of center, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

