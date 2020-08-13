2 hospitalized in car vs. tractor crash near Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a car vs. tractor crash on Highway 151 near County Road YD.

Officials said the call came in at 2:41 p.m. The victims’ condition is unknown.

Mineral Point fire and emergency medical services, Mineral Point police, Dodgeville police and an Iowa County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene.

