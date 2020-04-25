2 Hormel Food facility workers test positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. — Hormel Foods announced Friday afternoon that two workers from the Beloit facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

“At Hormel Foods, the health and well-being of our team members is our highest priority,” Hormel officials said in a statement. “As the global pandemic continues to evolve, we know it is top of mind for our team members, customers, consumers, partners and communities.”

The statement said the company has stepped up its health and sanitation efforts, increased personal hygiene for workers and communication delivered in several languages.

The confirmed cases at Hormel come after state health officials shared that there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. Four people have died in the county.

