2 homes, vehicle hit by bullets; police find 28 shell casings in road

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two homes on the city’s far east side were hit by multiple bullets.

Officers were dispatched to Trafalger Place around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release by the city’s police department.

A parked vehicle was also struck, the release indicated.

No one was hurt, police said. Investigators found 28 shell casings, from two different guns, in the road.

Witnesses reported hearing two cars racing through the area around the time the shooting was reported.

