2 final candidates announced for MMSD Superintendent position

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan Board of Education has announced two final candidates in the running for the district’s new Superintendent position.

According to the news release, Dr. Carol Kelley and Dr. Carlton Jenkins will participate in the next step of the interview process.

“We were very fortunate to have an impressive pool of highly qualified candidates participate in this process,” said Gloria Reyes, Board of Education President. “With a focus on how candidates aligned with the Leadership Profile, the Board was able to select two phenomenal finalists, both with deep roots in education and instruction, and today we are excited to introduce them to our community.”

The announcement comes after Dr. Matthew Gutierrez rescinded his acceptance for the position back in April.

Kelley is serving her fifth year as Superintendent of Oak Park Elementary School District 97 in Oak Park, Illinois. Prior to that, she served three years as Superintendent of Branch Township School District in New Jersey. Kelley has an Ed.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA degree from the University of Virginia, Darden School and a BS in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jenkins is serving his fifth year as Superintendent of the Robbinsdale School District in New Hope, Minnesota. The release said he has held leadership positions throughout Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan. Jenkins received his PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Starting next week, both candidates will take part in additional interviews with the board. The release said there will also be engagement sessions with staff and students as part of a “Virtual Day in the District.”

Those who participate can ask the candidates questions and give feedback that will help with the board’s final decision. More information on the virtual event will be shared on the MMSD website.

