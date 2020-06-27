2 drivers taken to hospital for serious injuries after crash on Highway 21

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

ANGELO TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Two drivers were taken to local hospitals for serious injuries after a car versus truck crash on Highway 21 on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 Saturn Ion car pulled out onto State Highway 21 from Gillette Avenue in front of an eastbound Ford F-150 truck shortly before 1 p.m.

The release said the truck struck the front driver side of the car.

Officials said the driver of the car had to be extricated by the Sparta Fire Department and was transported to a medical facility. The driver of the truck was also transported for serious injuries.

The release said State Highway 21 traffic was stopped or diverted for about 40 minutes for safety.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Names of the drivers involved will be released at a later date.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments