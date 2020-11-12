2 dogs killed in north side house fire

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s north side caused significant damage Wednesday afternoon.

An incident report from the Madison Fire Department said several callers reported seeing flames and smoke from a house on Arizona Circle at about 12:45 p.m. A neighbor told firefighters they did not believe anyone was home at the time but that multiple pets were inside.

The crew entered the home and saw the fire had spread up the wall and into the soffit and attic space. Firefighters knocked down the fire within minutes and continued looking for fire extension in other parts of the house. Other crews were assigned search and rescue operations.

Officials said the house sustained smoke damage throughout. No people were home at the time, but two dogs died in the fire.

However, the report said firefighters rescued two cats. One was said to be in good condition, while firefighters resuscitated the second cat before taking the pet to a neighbor’s house.

A third cat, a brown tabby named Charlie, remains missing. Officials do not know if the cat escaped the house.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of Wednesday night.

