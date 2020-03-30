2 displaced following porch fire in Madison

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents have been displaced after their porch caught fire Monday morning.

According to the incident report, neighbors called to report tall flames showing from the back of a house on the 600 block of Crandall St. at about 11:40 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and confirmed with an occupant that everyone was safely out of the house. Officials said the rear porch was “fully involved with heavy smoke flames.”

After extinguishing the porch fire, firefighters forced entry into the home and extinguished the fire that had extended to the interior.

Investigators remain at the scene and are looking into the cause of the fire.

Damage estimates are not available at this time.

