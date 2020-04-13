2 dead in Juneau County crash, sheriff says

NECEDAH, Wis. — Two people are dead following a crash Saturday night in Juneau County.

Only one car was involved in the crash. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 80, south of 25th Street, in the Township of Necedah, according to a release by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family, the release said.

