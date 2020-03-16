2 dead after a utility vehicle breaks ice on Chippewa River

LAKE HOLCOMBE, Wis. — Two people are dead after a utility vehicle went through the ice on the Chippewa River in Chippewa County.

The sheriff’s department got a call to the river about 5 p.m. Sunday. WEAU-TV reports the Chippewa Falls EMS and Dive Team were able to find two people inside of the enclosed utility vehicle on the bottom of the river.

A 75-year-old man and his 47-year-old daughter from rural Holcombe were transported to the hospital and later were pronounced dead. No names have been released.

