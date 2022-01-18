2 dead, 5 injured in Kenosha senior living facility fire

by Shelby Evans

KENOSHA, Wis. — A fire that began Monday night killed 2 people and left 5 others injured at a senior living facility in Kenosha.

According to CBS 2 in Chicago, the five injured people were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The Fire Department was called to Saxony Manor Apartments at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

CBS 58 in Milwaukee reports police are on scene investigating.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to those that are displaced.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

