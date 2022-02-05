2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Milwaukee suburb

by Kyle Jones

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Two people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a Brown Deer apartment complex Saturday, according to reports from WDJT in Milwaukee.

A victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot just after 10 a.m. One person is in critical condition.

WDJT reports that police believe the suspect is in custody. A medical examiner, paramedics, and two armored vehicles were called to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

