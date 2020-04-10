2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Dodge County crash

OAK GROVE, Wis. — Two people are dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Dodge County Thursday night.

A deputy came upon the crash on County Road W near Hillcrest Road in the town of Oak Grove, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

A Chevy Cobalt and a Chevy Silverado collided head on while on County Road W, Schmidt said.

A 22-year-old man from Juneau was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was driving the car, Schmidt said. There was one passenger in the car, a 24-year-old woman from Juneau. She was also pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said.

A 21-year-old man from Fox Lake as driving the truck. He was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison with serious injuries, Schmidt said.

The crash is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

