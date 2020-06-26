2 dead, 2 injured in vehicle crash, fire following traffic stop in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an incident early Friday morning that left two people dead and two injured after the victims drove off from a traffic stop and crashed their vehicle, causing it to catch fire.

According to a news release from the DOJ, officers with the Sun Prairie Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Beech Street at Davison Drive on Friday morning. Police said that as an officer approached on foot, the vehicle drove away at a high speed.

Officials said the vehicle crashed roughly three blocks away on Ruby Lane near the Main Street intersection. It then caught on fire.

Law enforcement officers and witnesses began life-saving measures, but two passengers in the vehicle died from their injuries. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Another passenger was also hospitalized, according to one DOJ official.

The Dane County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene around 12:30 a.m.

The officers involved in the initial incident have been placed on administrative leave because of the police department’s policy regarding officer-involved deaths, DOJ officials said.

DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie emergency medical services and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services are all helping with the investigation.

