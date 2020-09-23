2-day COVID-19 testing site planned for UW-Platteville next week

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — A two-day coronavirus testing site will be hosted at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville next week.

According to a news release, the site will be open Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The free testing site will be located at the Lower Circle, off of Greenwood Avenue in Platteville. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments will not be necessary, but pre-registration is required online here.

