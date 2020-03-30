2 Dane County deputies test positive for coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, both deputies were assigned to the Dane County Jail.

Officials said the first deputy tested positive Saturday, days after two inmates tested positive and were later placed into isolation. The release said the deputy worked directly with those inmates.

The second deputy tested positive Sunday. Both men, ages 35 and 24, are now in quarantine at their homes.

“As first responders, our deputies are prepared every day to run into dangerous situations,” said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney. “What is different during this pandemic, is that the danger is oftentimes taken home to their families and loved ones. That is exactly what makes these men and women heroes.”

The release said any other deputies who might have had contact with the two men are being monitored closely for symptoms.

“We will strive every minute of this pandemic to protect our protectors, to ensure they are prepared to answer the call to service,” said Mahoney.

