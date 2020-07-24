2 coaches injured in suburban Milwaukee basketball brawl

Associated Press by Associated Press

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Two coaches were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a brawl at a suburban Milwaukee girls basketball game.

Officials say at least three men were causing problems at a Wisconsin Blizzard game against the Wisconsin Playground Elite at Germantown High School Wednesday.

The game was stopped and the men were asked to leave. Police say it’s not clear what was said, but surveillance video shows the men closing in on the bench and, throwing a punch that ignited a brawl. Germantown police are investigating.

