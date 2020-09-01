2 City of Beloit employees test positive for coronavirus

BELOIT, Wis. — Two city of Beloit employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city.

In a news release on Tuesday, officials said both exposures were unrelated to their job and that contact tracing has been completed. Officials said the employees have had no in-person contact with the general public through work and any city employees in close proximity to the individuals have been notified.

The release said the employees will remain isolated and the city will not be identifying them for privacy reasons.