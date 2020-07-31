2 children hospitalized, 1 adult injured in vehicle vs. Amish grain drill crash

WOODLAND, Wis. — Three people were injured Wednesday when a vehicle struck an Amish grain drill on County Highway G near Nash Road.

An intiial investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on the roadway when the driver hit a horse-drawn grain drill traveling in the same direction.

Before law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, a black four-door vehicle with Illinois plates was seen leaving the scene of the crash. Officials said the vehicle and its operator were found at a home not far from the crash site.

Two children, ages 11 and 6, were ejected from the grain drill during the crash. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One adult was also injured in the crash, but the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office did not say whether or not they were hospitalized.

The driver of the Honda, 38-year-old Jana Campanelli was arrested on suspicion of injury by intoxicated use of a vehilce, hit-and-run causing injury and possession of a controlled substance.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office received help from Cazenovia emergency medical services, Reedsburg emergency medical services and the LaValle fire department.

