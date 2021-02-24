2 arrested on multiple charges after being spotted on East Washington Avenue

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon on multiple charges, with one of them running away from police on East Washington Avenue.

According to an incident report, Kory L. Washington, 17, and JaQuann L. Williams, 18, were walking along East Washington Avenue when a police detected spotted them.

The report said Washington was taken into custody after a chase and booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of resisting officers, ID theft, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Williams complied with officers at the scene and was taken into custody on charges of felony bail jumping and felony possession of a firearm. Police said Williams had a handgun at the time of the arrest.

