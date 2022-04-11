2 arrested for alleged OWI crashes in Columbia County

by Stephen Cohn

VILLAGE OF WYOCENA, Wis. — Two people were arrested Sunday in Columbia County for allegedly drunk driving.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the Village of Wyocena.

Officials said the driver lost control and left the road before overturning multiple times and coming to rest on its roof.

The 35-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury and was issued several traffic citations.

A news release said a second crash happened at 6:25 p.m. in the Town of Dekorra.

A driver reportedly hit a highway sign and a guardrail. When approached by a deputy, officials said the 25-year-old driver tried to run off, but was stopped.

The drier was arrested on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.

