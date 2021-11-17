2 arrested following incident on Kenosha Co. Courthouse steps as Rittenhouse jury deliberated

KENOSHA, Wis. — Police took two people into custody following a skirmish that began on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial deliberated inside, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

The altercation happened around 3:50 p.m. as jurors deliberated for a second day in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. News 3 Now’s Eric Franke said a punch was thrown on the courthouse steps, after which the scuffle spilled out onto 56th Street and stopped traffic. Police officers moved in and took two people into custody.

The sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old man was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, while a 34-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

“During the arrests law enforcement needed to deploy several officers to keep crowds of citizens and media from interfering,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Officials did not release either of the two peoples’ names.

Jurors ended their second day of deliberations in the case around 4:30 p.m.

