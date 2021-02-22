2 arrested after early morning traffic stop in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — Two people were arrested on drug-related and avoiding child support charges early Sunday morning after a traffic stop in Portage.

According to a news release, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop with a car in the 300 block of East Edgewater Street around 1 a.m.

The release said when the sergeant came up to the car, the driver, Nicholas Sanger, 34, of Madison, drove off. The car eventually slowed down, allowing a woman passenger to get out and run off. Authorities said the car was stopped after it got stuck in a snow bank, which was when Sanger also ran off, but was taken into custody. The woman, Ashley Lenius, 33, of Sun Prairie, was found hiding about an hour and a half later and taken into custody.

Officials said Sanger was arrested and charged on suspicion of felony eluding, OWI 5th offense, resisting arrest, operating after revocation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a two year old outstanding probation/parole warrant.

Lenius was found to have fled in avoidance of a child support warrant and was taken into custody for the same.

Both Sanger and Lenius are being held at the Columbia County jail awaiting curt appearances.

