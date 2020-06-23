2 armed, dangerous men sought in Janesville strip club shooting, sheriff says

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Damont "Gold Mouth" Deandre Green and Jaquczeas "Jaq" Antione-Amura Wiggins

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials are looking or two men in connection with a shooting at a strip club in Janesville on Saturday, according to a news release.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that investigators are looking for 23-year-old Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins and 27-year-old Damont “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green in connection with a shooting at the Blu Astor Cabaret. Four people suffered gunshot wounds and were treated at local hospitals for their injuries.

Sheriff Troy Knudson said that investigators believe that the four people who were shot were not necessarily targets of the gun fire.

Wiggins and Green are considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating Wiggins and Green. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of either man is asked to call Detective Charles Cowan at 608-757-7926 , or utilize the free P3Tips app to anonymously submit online here.

Anyone who sees Wiggins or Green should not approach them, the sheriff’s office said. Instead call 911 immediately.

Knudson said temporary felony warrants on suspicion of first-degree reckless injury and recklessly endangering safety have been issued for both men sought.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments