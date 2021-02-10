2 additional arrests made in connection to Fox River Mall shooting

William Glasheen Authorities respond to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wis., after two people were shot in the mall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Grand Chute police arrested two more people Tuesday connected to last month’s deadly shooting at Fox River Mall.

According to a news release, Shirina H. Willis and Ralph W. P. Ellis were arrested without incident in Oshkosh and booked at the Outagamie County Jail.

The release said Willis and Ellis were arrested on suspicion of harboring and aiding a felon.

A judge set bail at $1.5 million for Dezman Ellis, 17, on Monday. Ellis is being held on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety after allegedly shooting two people inside the mall on Jan. 31, killing one of them.

