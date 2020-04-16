2 accused in Arboretum double homicide headed to trial

MADISON, Wis. — The two 18 -year-old men facing charges in the murders of a Madison doctor and her husband, appeared in court via video call Thursday morning.

The court entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Khari Sanford and Ali’jah Larrue, who are each charged with first-degree intentional homicide. At their hearings Thursday, Judge Ellen Berz ordered the cases to head to trial.

The bodies of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre were found in the UW Arboretum on March 31.

Sanford was dating the couple’s daughter. According to a criminal complaint, a friend told detectives that Sanford confessed to the shooting and said Larrue was with him. The friend was able to provide specific details about the shooting that had not been released to the public.

The court appearances took place over Zoom video conferencing.