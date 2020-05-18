2.9% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as health officials confirm 6 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. — The percentage of COVID-19 tests that have come back positive in Wisconsin has dropped to 2.9%, the state Department of Health Services announced Monday.

The positive test percentage has decreased by over three points compared to Sunday.

DHS officials also confirmed six more deaths, with the state’s death toll now at 459.

The Badger Bounce Back plan is once again meeting four out of the six gating criteria after only satisfying three the day before. The DHS website shows there has been a 14-day downward trajectory in reports for influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, but the same cannot be said for coronavirus cases among health care workers.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration withdrew its outline for a new emergency rule to manage the pandemic after state Republicans attacked the outline.

Evers also announced that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has started the We’re All In initiative, a $75 million fund created to assist small businesses across the state.

New initiatives are being taken at a local level as well, as Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a multi-million dollar plan aimed to reduce evictions and improve housing accessibility for residents impacted by the virus.

To date, a total of 12,749 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Health officials said 202 new cases have been reported since Sunday afternoon, which is a noticeable decline from the 361 new cases seen Sunday.

2,068 people have been hospitalized, while 6,786, or 54%, have recovered.

As state colleges look ahead, some have begun to create plans for the fall semester. The University of Wisconsin-Madison expects to open this fall with a mix of online and in-person instruction.