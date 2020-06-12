2.8% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as Wisconsin adds 5 more active labs for testing

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has gone down to 2.8% Friday, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

With the exception of Thursday, every day this week has had a percentage below 3%.

DHS officials said more than 11,000 people have been tested since Thursday afternoon. With 68 active labs capable of running tests, the daily capacity can go up to 16,168 tests.

The lifetime total number of cases has reached 22,286, with 291 new cases in the past 24 hours. That number is a result of combined data from state and county health officials.

More than 15,000 people have recovered from the virus, which is about 70% of all positive cases. According to DHS, roughly 26% of the state’s cases are still active.

Eight more people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, putting the state’s death toll at 691.

Dane County health officials announced Friday that the county is moving forward with Phase 2 of its reopening plan starting Monday morning.

Phase 2 will allow most businesses, including restaurants and retail stores, to operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people, with proper social distancing, are also allowed. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

