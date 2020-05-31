DHS confirms 2.3% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive, 4 deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. –The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Saturday that 2.3% of new COVID-19 tests came back positive as the state sees a decrease in COVID-19 confirmed cases and death.

DHS officials have confirmed 18,403 cases of the disease, with 173 newly cases reported since Saturday. Four people have died from complications due to COVID-19, according to DHS data.

There are currently 56 labs throughout Wisconsin that are capable of testing for COVID-19, and 31 more labs plan to begin testing soon. Statewide, health officials are able to process 14,753 tests per day.

While the statewide numbers decrease, patients throughout the state continue to recover. Nearly 11,646 people have recovered from their infections, which is roughly 63% of confirmed cases. Just under 6,164 cases are still active, according to DHS data.

