$1M raised for UW Carbone Cancer Center professorship

Troy Schwenn, the owner of Automation Components in Middleton, and his family started a professorship in memory of his late wife, Mindy. Mindy lost her battle with colon cancer six years ago.

Thursday, after years of fundraising, the organization presented the Carbone Cancer Center with a $500,000 check — matched by another donor — to bring the total to $1 million toward a professorship, which the center said will be a permanent position going forward.

