Bullets damage 3 homes during shots fired incident in Beloit

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

BELOIT, Wis. — Three homes were hit by bullets during a shots fired incident in Beloit Monday evening.

Multiple people called police shortly before 7 p.m. after hearing several gunshots near the 1600 block of Wisconsin Ave., according to a social media post by the Beloit Police Department.

Officers also found multiple shell cases near the intersection of Dewey and Summit avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

Anonymous tips can also be left online at this website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.