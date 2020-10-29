193 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin as statewide death toll approaches 2K

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 200 more people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past day, according to the state Department of Health Services.

There were 193 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. Out of the state’s 11,025 hospital beds, 14% are still available for new patients. A total of seven people have also been admitted to the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park.

At least 1,968* people in the state have died from coronavirus complications, with 46 more deaths confirmed Thursday.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced the expansion of coronavirus testing throughout Wisconsin. The plan features 71 new free community testing sites spread across 56 counties and seven tribal nations.

While still high, the seven-day rolling average for new tests by person has gone down slightly to 27.1%. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is now at 14.2%.

State and county health officials recorded an additional 4,278* new cases of the virus, a notable increase from Wednesday’s case count. DHS officials said the seven-day average for new cases per day has climbed to 4,128.

The state has reached an all-time total of 215,549* confirmed cases, and nearly 45,000 of those remain active. On Wednesday, DHS officials said all but four of the state’s 72 counties have “very high” activity levels for disease spread.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.